Hong Kong's Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow jailed for protest roles

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong democracy activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow are headed to prison for their roles in an unauthorized demonstration near police headquarters last year, as local authorities step up a crackdown on political dissidents.

Wong on Wednesday was sentenced to 13.5 months in jail, while Chow was given 10 months. The former student leaders -- along with fellow activist Ivan Lam, who received seven months in prison -- last week pleaded guilty to charges related to the protest on June 21, 2019, which occurred amid citywide anti-government demonstrations.

They stood accused of organizing, taking part in and inciting others to participate in an unauthorized assembly. They had faced maximum sentences of five years.

Wong also faces several other protest-related charges, including participating in unauthorized assemblies in October 2019 and on June 4, 2020, when Hong Kongers gathered for an annual vigil commemorating the violent crackdown on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Meanwhile, Chow is accused of inciting secession -- a charge under the new national security law. That could lead to her extradition to mainland China for trial and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Before a hearing on Monday, the 24-year-old Wong vowed to continue his activism despite what he called "political suppression." He is set to serve his fourth jail term in three years.

"I want to be frank that, in the face of uncertainties, I just feel uneasy and anxious," Wong wrote in an open letter during his detention. "However, as I said when I stepped into the dock in the courtroom, 'Hang in everyone, I know the situation that the people outside face will be more difficult. Keep fighting.'" He called attention to 12 Hong Kong activists who were arrested this past summer and detained in mainland China as they attempted to flee to Taiwan by boat.

Chow, who turns 24 on Thursday, told friends visiting the detention center that she was "prepared" to go to prison for the first time, although she was "a bit worried" and disappointed that she would be unable to celebrate her birthday with loved ones, according to her Facebook page.

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, center, and Ivan Lam, left, are ushered into a prison van before appearing in a court on Dec. 2. © AP

Wong and Chow were first thrust into the public spotlight in 2012, when they protested against a controversial national education curriculum that critics described as "Beijing's brainwashing tool." The two later became faces of Hong Kong's democracy movement, following their leadership roles in the 2014 Umbrella Movement that called for universal suffrage in the former British colony.

In 2016, the pair co-founded pro-democracy party Demosisto with fellow activist Nathan Law, but they were repeatedly barred from running in local elections. The group was disbanded as the sweeping national security law came into effect on June 30.

Law is now living in exile but continues his advocacy work from afar.

The new security law imposed by Beijing carries criminal penalties of up to life imprisonment for those found guilty of separatism, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign powers.

Hong Kong police continued their crackdown on Wednesday morning, arresting student leader Keith Fong on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons in a public space, among other charges. He was previously detained for purchasing laser pointers, which were widely used against officers in last year's street protests.

More than 10,000 people have been arrested over the 2019 rallies, and about 2,200 of them have been prosecuted.