ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong security tightened as lawmakers debate national anthem bill

Proposed law seeks to criminalize 'insulting' China's 'March of the Volunteers'

Hong Kong riot police stand guard during a May 24 march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in the city.   © Reuters
MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Security in Hong Kong was heightened on Wednesday morning as the city legislature prepared to debate a controversial bill that would punish behavior disrespectful of China's national anthem.

Protesters had called for early-morning action to paralyze traffic and block roads near the Legislative Council in a bid to interrupt the LegCo meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Yet, in the face of heavy police presence across the city, streets were quiet and traffic was largely undisrupted on Wednesday morning.

Officers have cleared roadblocks -- set up by protesters using public trash bins and various debris -- in multiple areas, the Hong Kong Police Force said in a statement on Facebook. Police also conducted citywide stop-and-search operations during the morning commute.

Five people, found to be in possession of petrol bombs and "suspicious" tools including goggles, helmets, gas masks and screwdrivers, were arrested on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Local media reported that at least 3,000 riot police officers would be ready to deal with "any potential flare-ups." Hundreds of officers were deployed to guard to the LegCo complex ahead of the meeting. Main roads surrounding the building have been fenced off by 2-meter-tall water-filled barriers since Tuesday.

Political tensions in the former British colony have intensified in recent days after Beijing announced plans to enact a national security law for Hong Kong during its annual parliamentary session, bypassing the city's lawmaking body.

Thousands of people took part in an unauthorized protest against the security law on Sunday in the first large-scale demonstration since the coronavirus outbreak began. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds. More than 200 people were arrested on charges of illegal assembly.

Under the anthem bill, people who "intentionally insult" China's national anthem, "March of the Volunteers," could face fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,450) and three years in prison.

The controversy dates back to 2015 when fans began booing the anthem frequently at local soccer matches following the city's Occupy Central protests.

The protesters' strategy on Wednesday is reminiscent of events a year ago, when tens of thousands of protesters occupied roads outside the legislature building to halt the second reading of a since-withdrawn extradition bill, preventing pro-government lawmakers from entering the building.

The selection of members to Hong Kong's legislature is designed in a way that favors pro-establishment groups. Pro-democracy advocates have demanded political reforms to allow all members of LegCo, as well as the city's leader, to be directly elected by the public.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. would announce "a strong response" to the planned security legislation for Hong Kong by the end of the week.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany earlier said in a press briefing that Trump found it "hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close