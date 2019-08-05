Hong Kong strikes disrupt hundreds of flights and commuter trains

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong was plunged deeper into its political crisis on Monday, as it braced for a massive citywide strike and protesters disrupted the morning rush-hour commute.

Eight of the city's 11 rail lines, including the link to the airport, were partly suspended as some hard-core protesters stopped train doors from closing. International travelers were also caught off guard, as hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed as of Monday morning, according to local media.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, speaking at a morning news conference, warned that the violent acts of a smaller number of activists have undermined the city's law and order and were pushing it into a "very dangerous situation."

Lam, who became emotional at one point, said the recent demonstrations have escalated significantly and gone beyond the original intention of protesters expressing demands over a controversial extradition bill.

But she did not respond to any of the five key demands by the protesters, including a complete retraction of the now-suspended bill and setting up an independent inquiry on alleged excessive police force.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, with other city officials, attends a news conference on Monday morning. "I don’t think at this point in time, resignation of myself and some of my colleagues will provide a better solution," she said. © Reuters

Lam said the nature of the protests has changed, and she dismissed calls for her resignation.

"It's time for me to continue to lead my team to address those problems, and try to bring Hong Kong out of the current difficult situation," she said. "I don't think at this point in time, resignation of myself and some of my colleagues will provide a better solution."

Her comments came after another weekend of tense standoffs between police and protesters in several districts across the city, with tear gas fired and main roads, including the heavily traveled Cross Harbour Tunnel, briefly blocked.