Hong Kong student dies after fall during clash with police

HONG KONG -- A university student in Hong Kong on Friday was pronounced dead from injuries he suffered after a fall during anti-government demonstrations. This marks the first fatality stemming from direct clashes between police and protesters.

A spokesperson at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where the student was treated confirmed the news. He died around 8 a.m. this morning, the spokesperson said.

Local media reported earlier that the student sustained serious brain injuries after falling from the third floor of a parking garage late Sunday night as officers used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the satellite town of Tseung Kwan O.

The individual, a computer science major at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, had undergone two brain operations since Monday. Additional details of the incident were unclear, including the student's age.

A police spokeswoman confirmed during a news briefing Tuesday evening that officers fired 44 rounds of tear gas near the venue, but said police did not obstruct emergency crews' rescue of the injured student.

Prominent activist Joshua Wong said in a Facebook post that a volunteer first responder, who claimed to be among the first group arriving to help the student, accused the police of blocking passage for an ambulance and delaying proper emergency treatment for the student.

This past weekend saw intensified confrontations across Hong Kong, resulting in several violent incidents. In one, a man with a knife wounded several protesters and bit off part of an ear of a pro-democracy district councillor.

Hard-core protesters also threw petrol bombs into the Hong Kong office of China's official Xinhua news agency and smashed windows of the building.

Additional reporting by Olivia Tam