Hong Kong to invoke emergency powers to combat protesters

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong authorities are planning to invoke emergency powers on Friday to implement new measures to respond to increasingly violent anti-government protests, local media reported.

According to news reports Thursday afternoon, the Executive Council, the government's highest policymaking body, will convene a special session on Friday to discuss emergency measures, including a ban on the wearing of masks during protests.

Protesters who have been vandalizing train stations and engaging in street battles with police commonly wear heavy-duty construction-industry breathing masks and goggles, both to protect themselves from tear gas and pepper spray as well as to shield their identity.

Pro-government groups have been calling for the authorities to ban masks as a deterrent to protesters but until now Chief Executive Carrie Lam has resisted calls to invoke emergency powers. Last week, she told reporters that the government would have to study whether an anti-mask law would be effective or would damage the city’s international reputation.

Hong Kong's Legislative Council, which would normally be the body to adopt a legal ban, has been on an extended summer break since July when protesters sacked its chambers. It is expected to reconvene later this month. A number of police associations on Wednesday also called for the government to implement a curfew.

The continuing protests took a dark turn this week when a police officer shot a protester with a bullet for the first time during street fighting on Oct. 1, China's national day. The protester, a high school student who remains in hospital, was charged on Thursday with rioting.

While pro-government groups have been keen to unmask protesters, demonstrators have pushed demands for law enforcement officers to abide by customary rules on displaying their police identification numbers so that they can be held accountable for abuses.

It is unclear how much effect a mask law would have. Many thousands of residents have participated in unauthorized protests, with some also flouting laws against graffiti, vandalism and other offenses. In the eyes of law enforcement, those wearing masks are usually already violating laws against illegal assembly, vandalism and other offenses anyway.

The government has not invoked emergency powers since 1967 when the British colonial authorities struggled to combat leftist unrest amid China's Cultural Revolution. The current protests were originally sparked in June by government moves to rush through a law to expedite the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China and other countries.

"Imposing the anti-mask law now will only pour the oil to the fire," said Ivan Choy Chi-keung, a lecturer in political science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

He said the action will further ignite the protesters who are frustrated over unanswered demands.

"It will set a very bad precedent. It's like opening a Pandora's box," he said, adding that it is likely to lead to more extreme emergency restrictions.

Nikkei staff writer Nikki Sun contributed to this article.