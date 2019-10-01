Hong Kong violence escalates on China's National Day

HONG KONG -- Protesters and police clashed across Hong Kong on Tuesday, ratcheting up the level of violence on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Local television showed images around the city of vandalism, burning motorcycles and tear gas, and police using water cannons on protesters. A local reporter shared a video on social media of a Molotov cocktail being thrown into the Central rail station. There were also unconfirmed reports of a protester being hit by a police warning shot.

Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and sponge grenades in several districts where protesters set up barricades to block roads. They also deployed water cannons. Police said that some people were injured by a chemical substance.

"Rioters have used corrosive fluid in [the] Tuen Mun area, injuring multiple police officers and reporters," the police said, as it released photos of the alleged attacks.

On Hong Kong island, tens of thousands of protesters dressed mostly in black, marched peacefully through major commercial areas, despite a police ban on the rally. Protesters stopped at one point to hold a one-minute silent tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in fighting for democracy in China.

More than 20 shopping malls and many restaurants were closed, after police said that intelligence suggested some hard line protesters were planning to throw petrol bombs into crowded shopping centers. Extra walls and fences were placed outside some office buildings in commercial districts.

The operator of the city's rail system, MTR, closed nearly 20 stations -- including Causeway Bay, Wan Chai and Admiralty, where protesters and police clashed in a tense standoff on Sunday -- by midafternoon.

"We must stress that these acts constitute very serious crimes and will endanger the lives and safety of the action parties and other passengers," it said.

Hong Kong's international airport, which had been shut down several times over the summer due to protests, was also making special arrangements amid online calls to block traffic to the transport hub. Airport Express trains was only carrying passengers between Hong Kong station and the airport, skipping three other stations. The in-town check-in service at Kowloon station was to remain suspended for the entire day.

The actions were taken after police warned on Monday of potentially "extremely dangerous" attacks being planned by radical protesters during the National Day holiday.

The department said its intelligence suggests that hard-liners were recruiting people with "suicide tendencies" to conduct dangerous acts, including dressing up as police officers to infiltrate and kill other officers.

The action pushes Hong Kong "one step closer to terrorism," Tse Chun-chung, police public relations branch chief superintendent, said at a news conference on Monday.

Several anti-government demonstrations were planned for Tuesday. There were also online calls for people to wear black to mark what is being called "national mourning day."

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, center, attends the the celebration to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing on Tuesday. © AP

The police last week rejected an application by the Civil Human Rights Front to organize a massive march on Tuesday. The pro-democracy group has organized several million-people marches since the protests began in June over a now-suspended extradition law. Despite the police ban, tens of thousands of people showed up for an illegal rally.

"Today we are mourning those who were sacrificed for the democracy of China," Lee Cheuk-yan, leader of the pro-democracy Labour Party, told reporters. "It has been 70 years of suppression of democracy." Lee and several pan-democrats called on the public to ignore the police ban and march peacefully.

Around 20 people from the League of Social Democrats, a pro-democracy political party, appeared at a demonstration in Wan Chai on Tuesday morning. They clashed with a group of pro-Beijing protesters, which prompted police to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Dozens of protesters, many holding British national flags, staged a rally outside the British Consulate General's office around noon. They sang the U.K.'s national anthem and chanted anti-government slogans.

Meanwhile, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, was seen standing on the rostrum in Tiananmen Square on Tuesday morning.

