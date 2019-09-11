ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Hong Kong protests

Li Ka-shing urges Hong Kong protesters to see 'big picture'

Billionaire suggests understanding on both sides can help calm unrest

TAKESHI KIHARA, Nikkei staff writer
Li Ka-shing urged Hong Kong authorities to show "magnanimity" toward young protesters in an apparent call for restraint.   © Getty Images

HONG KONG -- Business tycoon Li Ka-shing has weighed in again on the demonstrations convulsing Hong Kong, calling for both protesters and the authorities to understand each other's perspectives.

"I hope that young people consider the big picture and that leaders show magnanimity" toward future generations, Li said Sunday at a Buddhist monastery in remarks reported by local media.

He called the situation the gravest blow to Hong Kong since World War II.

"In political issues, people must understand each other's views. That can turn big problems into small problems," he said. This has been interpreted as a call for restraint on the part of both radical protesters who have resorted to violence and police cracking down on the movement.

Li Ka-shing

Li took out two advertisements about the protests in local newspapers last month. One called for an end to violence. The other, more cryptic ad featured a line from a Chinese poem -- "the melon of Huangtai cannot endure further picking" -- the meaning of which has been debated.

Even after stepping down from the helm of his business empire last year, the 91-year old Li, one of the world's richest men, has drawn close attention. He has increased his stakes in group flagships CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings over the past month, showing that he is still a player in the business world.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media