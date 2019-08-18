Protesters mass in Hong Kong for anti-government rally

HONG KONG -- As anti-government protests enter an 11th week, tens of thousands of people were gathering on Sunday afternoon in downtown Hong Kong island for a demonstration that the organizer said could draw more than a million people.

Braving a downpour and sporting umbrellas, the protesters -- many dressed in back -- are assembling in Victoria Park for a rally that has been authorized by the police. The city, however, has not sanctioned a planned march, a move that underscores the tensions between demonstrators and the territory's government.

The protests that began in early June were initially aimed at stopping a now-suspended bill that would allow the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China. But the focus has expanded to issues such as violent police tactics and the lack of democratic accountability.

Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit, the convener of organizer Civil Human Rights Front, told reporters on Saturday that more than a million people could show up for the rally aimed at voicing these demands to the Beijing-backed government of Hong Kong.

Since the park is only able to hold around 100,000 people, he expects people to "flow out like water" to the street. Under supervision of pan-democratic lawmakers and activists, participants are expected to be guided out to the street toward the government headquarters in the Admiralty district. As the park filled up, some protesters started marching in that direction.

A 36-year-old finance-sector worker who identified herself as Ms. Chan brought her three year-old son to the rally. "I wanted to show my kid that we have the legal right to voice our opinion," she told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Seto, a 53-year-old teacher, came to the park with three of her former students. "I know an individual citizen cannot do anything," she said, but added that participating in such a rally allowed her to show her own will.

People march to a rally to in central Hong Kong on Sunday. © Reuters

The police are allowing people to walk away from the venue. While official authorization of the demonstration does not cover activities beyond the park, the police appear to have tacitly sanctioned a limited march in the city center by blocking traffic.

Previous marches, however, have often ended up with clashes between police and protesters.

On Saturday, an authorized march in the Kowloon district led to a confrontation at a police station in Mong Kok, when a police officer fired a beanbag round after protesters dropped garbage bins and other objects onto police vehicles from a footbridge.

Although no tear gas was fired on Saturday, sporadic skirmishes erupted in number of places. A government spokesman issued a statement late Saturday condemning "illegal acts" and the police echoed this with a stern statement against protesters.

Chinese paramilitary policemen take part in drills at a stadium in Shenzhen in Southern China on Sunday. © AP

While the protests continue, China is flexing its muscles in the neighboring city of Shenzhen.

The latest footage on Weibo on Saturday showed a drill by thousands of military police and police in uniform, in which they suppressed protesters with tools including water cannons, tear gas, batons, and police dogs. A minute-long video included a verbal warning in Cantonese that said: "Stop the violence. Repent and be saved."

Pro-Beijing heavyweights in Hong Kong are backing this move. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, a former justice secretary of the territory, said in a local radio program on Sunday that even if the People's Liberation Army is called in, it would be in accordance with existing legislations in Hong Kong. "It will not destroy the 'One country, two systems' framework," she said.

According to the Basic Law, or the city's mini-constitution, and the garrison law, the Hong Kong government could ask the central government to dispatch the military to restore order.

But protesters appeared to be unfazed by the military movements in Shenzhen.

"I don't think people in Hong Kong should be afraid of it, and I am not scared," said Jack, a 40-year-old who works in insurance. Even if Beijing used force, he said, it "would make the people of Hong Kong stronger, as people will get together and unite."