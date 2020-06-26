ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Hong Kong protests

Beijing to gain sweeping power under Hong Kong security law

Pompeo says US stance on Hong Kong hinges on China's actions

Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai faces charges for June 4 vigil

China security law has Hong Kongers eyeing offshore accounts

Hong Kong protests

US Senate passes bill to punish Chinese officials over Hong Kong

Individuals or companies involved in restricting autonomy will be sanctioned

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a lead sponsor of the bill, said the legislation would send a clear message to Beijing that there would be consequences if it acts to undermine Hong Kong's autonomy. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. government)
| North America

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday that would impose mandatory sanctions on individuals or companies that back efforts by China to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy, pushing back against Beijing's new security law for the city.

The measure also includes secondary sanctions on banks that do business with anyone found to be backing any crackdown on the territory's autonomy, potentially cutting them off from American counterparts and limiting access to U.S. dollar transactions.

The "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" passed by unanimous consent. To become law, it must also pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Donald Trump.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, a lead sponsor, said in the Senate the legislation would send a clear message to Beijing that there would be consequences if it acts to undermine Hong Kong's autonomy.

"This could be our last opportunity to stay Beijing's hand before it destroys what is left of freedom in the city," said Republican Senator Josh Hawley, another sponsor.

The bill almost passed last week, Van Hollen said, but was blocked by Republican Senator Kevin Cramer - who had co-sponsored it - at the request of the Trump administration, which made a late request for technical corrections.

The delay underscored how complicated it can be to pass legislation pushing back on China, as the administration pursues a trade deal with Beijing and the two powerful countries grapple for international influence and clash over human rights.

U.S.-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic, which began in China, hit the United States hard.

China's moves to impose the security legislation prompted Trump to initiate a process to eliminate special economic treatment that has allowed Hong Kong to remain a global financial center.

Read Next

Latest On Hong Kong protests

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close