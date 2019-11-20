ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Hong Kong protests

US Senate unanimously passes Hong Kong human rights bill

Measure puts another point of contention between President Trump and Beijing

TSUYOSHI NAGASAWA, Nikkei staff writer
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during his weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 19.   © Getty Images

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which also calls for protecting democracy in the city. The legislation requires the U.S. government to review whether Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" formula is functioning, and to impose sanctions on those who abuse human rights in the former British colony.

The House of Representatives approved its own version of the measure last month. Both pieces of legislation must be reconciled, then voted on in each chamber one last time before heading to the desk of President Donald Trump, who have 10 days to sign the legislation into law or veto it, according to U.S. media.

China will certainly oppose Trump giving the legislation his signature, and the embattled president, in the midst of an impeachment hearing in the House of Representatives, will have another spotlight focused on him.

