US bill grants refugee status to Hong Kong protesters

NEW YORK -- U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bipartisan bill that would give refugee status to Hong Kongers fearing political persecution from Beijing, after it enacted a mainland-style national security law in the formerly British city.

The Hong Kong Safe Harbor Act, introduced in both chambers of the U.S. Congress, would grant Priority 2 Refugee status to Hong Kongers "who peacefully protested Beijing's corrupt justice system, and have a well-founded fear of persecution," its sponsors said in a press release. There will be no limit to the number of Hong Kong residents who qualify.

Democratic senators Bob Menendez, Todd Young, Ben Cardin and Jeff Merkley were joined by China hawk Republican Marco Rubio in introducing the Senate bill. In the House, Republicans John Curtis and Mike Gallagher teamed with Democrats Tom Suozzi and Jim McGovern to submit the companion legislation.

The bill came as Hong Kong authorities made their first arrests Wednesday as the new security law, drawn up and passed in Beijing, came into effect.

The city's police force has warned protesters that displaying banners and flags or chanting in protest could result in arrests and charges, as it constitutes acts of "subversion" and "succession," which are criminalized in the new law from Beijing.

Earlier that day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson iterated his government's intent to offer a path to citizenship for Hong Kong citizens with British National (Overseas) status.

China's imposition of the security law was "a clear and serious breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration," Johnson told members of the parliament Wednesday.

"It violates Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and threatens the freedoms and rights protected by the joint declaration," he said.