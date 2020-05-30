US to eliminate Hong Kong's special status

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has instructed his government to begin the process of "eliminating" the special status it grants Hong Kong, in response to China's decision to extend a mainland-style national security law to the territory.

"My announcement today will affect the full range of agreements we have with Hong Kong from our extradition treaty to our export controls, on dual-use technologies and more, with few exceptions," Trump said to reporters gathered in the White House Rose Garden.

The State Department will revise its travel advisory for Hong Kong to warn U.S. citizens of increased surveillance by Chinese state security, he said, adding that the city will now face the same customs restrictions as the mainland.

During his 10-minute speech, Trump also announced the U.S. will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization for being under "total control" of China.

The president spoke a day after the National People's Congress, China's legislature, approved the security law, aimed at reining in protests in Hong Kong that started last summer. Beijing passed the law despite warning from Washington and renewed demonstrations in the semi-autonomous city.

The feud over Hong Kong comes as the two heavyweights head into a dangerous escalation, both vying to gain an upper hand in the post-coronavirus world order.

"Our actions will be strong. Our actions will be meaningful," Trump said, flanked by top advisers, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

President Trump was flanked by his top advisers at the Rose Garden press conference. From left, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and economic adviser Larry Kudlow. © Reuters

Washington will impose sanctions on mainland and Hong Kong officials "directly or indirectly involved in eroding Hong Kong's autonomy," the president said.

His administration will also start restricting Chinese graduate students from studying in the U.S. and is studying the possibility of delisting Chinese companies that do not follow American accounting and audit rules.

The president did not take questions after his remarks.

Trump's response was short of an executive order and he did not say he would cancel the so-called phase one trade deal signed by Washington and Beijing in January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average largely bounced back after Trump spoke from a previous drop of about 360 points, suggesting investors were expecting a worse escalation of U.S.-China tensions due to the Hong Kong spat.

Analysts worry the Hong Kong crisis could spill over to Taiwan, where a delicate political framework has allowed China, Taiwan and the U.S. to refrain from altering the status quo.

Earlier this week, Pompeo told Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from the mainland. His testimony was a step toward rolling back trade privileges the city receives from the U.S.

Devising sanctions to deter Beijing from further curtailing freedoms in Hong Kong has been a delicate matter for Washington, as moves considered to have the most effect against Beijing would also hurt the interests of Hong Kong and the U.S., which benefits from the city's status as a financial hub.

Dave Stilwell, assistant secretary of state, said Wednesday that the State Department "will do our best to ensure the people of Hong Kong are not adversely affected to the best we can."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned Friday that "any act to undermine or obstruct the Hong Kong-related legislation is doomed to fail."

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. and U.K. informally raised the Hong Kong issue at the United Nations Security Council.

The decision to impose the new national security law "lies in direct conflict with China's international obligations under the provisions of the legally binding, U.N.-registered, U.K.-China Joint Declaration," Jonathan Allen, U.K. charge d'affaires to the U.N., said in a statement. "As such, this is a matter of legitimate international concern."

In Beijing, Zhao called the moves "utter nonsense" and accused the U.S. of "making trouble out of nothing."

He said the the duty of the Security Council is to safeguard international peace and stability, and the national security legislation for Hong Kong "is not within the purview of the responsibilities" of the council.