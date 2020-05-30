US to eliminate special treatment of Hong Kong

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has instructed his government to begin the process of "eliminating" the special status it grants Hong Kong, in response to China's decision to extend a mainland-style national security law to the territory.

"My announcement today will affect the full range of agreements we have with Hong Kong from our extradition treaty to our export controls, on dual use of technologies and more, with few exceptions," Trump said at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden.

"We will be revising the State Department travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect the increase danger of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese state security apparatus," he continued. "We will take action to revoke Hong Kong as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China."

Washington will impose sanctions on mainland and Hong Kong officials "directly or indirectly involved in eroding Hong Kong's autonomy," said the president.

During his 10-minute speech, Trump also announced the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization for being under "total control" of China.

His administration will also start expelling Chinese students believed to be associated with the People's Liberation Army from American soil and is studying the possibility of delisting Chinese companies that do not follow American accounting and audit rules, Trump said.

The president did not take questions after his remarks.

Trump's response came a day after the National People's Congress, China's legislature, approved the security law, aimed at reining in protests in Hong Kong that started last summer. Beijing passed the law despite warning from Washington and renewed demonstrations in the semi-autonomous city.

The sanctions come as the two heavyweights head into a dangerous escalation, both vying to gain an upper hand in the post-coronavirus world order.

Analysts worry the Hong Kong crisis could spill over to Taiwan, where a delicate political framework has allowed China, Taiwan and the U.S. to refrain from altering the status quo.

Trump, who had promised to respond "powerfully" to Beijing's decision, prefaced his much-anticipated news conference with a single-word tweet, "CHINA!" Friday morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 360 points on Friday afternoon ahead of Trump's news conference, reckoning an escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from the mainland. His testimony was a step toward rolling back trade privileges the city receives from the U.S.

Devising sanctions to deter Beijing from further curtailing freedoms in Hong Kong has been a delicate matter for Washington, as moves considered to have the most effect against Beijing would also hurt the interests of Hong Kong and the U.S., which benefits from the city's status as a financial hub.

Dave Stilwell, assistant secretary of state, said Wednesday that the State Department "will do our best to ensure the people of Hong Kong are not adversely affected to the best we can."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned Friday that "any act to undermine or obstruct the Hong Kong-related legislation is doomed to fail."

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. and U.K. informally raised the Hong Kong issue at the United Nations Security Council.

The decision to impose the new national security law "lies in direct conflict with China’s international obligations under the provisions of the legally binding, U.N.-registered, U.K.-China Joint Declaration," Jonathan Allen, U.K. charge d’affaires to the U.N., said in a statement. "As such, this is a matter of legitimate international concern."

In Beijing, Zhao called the moves "utter nonsense" and accused the U.S. of "making trouble out of nothing."

He said the the duty of the Security Council is to safeguard international peace and stability, and the national security legislation for Hong Kong "is not within the purview of the responsibilities" of the council.