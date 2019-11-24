Voting begins in Hong Kong district council elections

HONG KONG -- People began voting in Hong Kong district council elections that are seen as test of public support for the ongoing protests that have plunged the city in chaos.

Millions are expected to cast ballots in the first poll in the six-months of anti-government demonstrations, which have turned increasingly violent in recent weeks.

The pro-democracy camp is expected to reap gains as the protest movement has inspired more younger people to get involved in politics. A record 4.13 million people have registered to vote this year, compared with 3.12 million in 2015. Turnout this year is expected to be much higher than the 47% four years ago.

Voting across the territory runs from 7:30 a.m. through 10:30 p.m. local time, with results expected within a few hours. There is expected to be a very heavy police presence outside voting stations, with tensions heightened by a decision to revive a ban on wearing face masks.

The holding of the elections had been in some doubt because of the unrest. Hard-liners have been vandalizing transport facilities and Beijing-friendly stores, and clashes between protesters and riot police have been an almost daily occurrence.

The city's government had voiced concerns that road traffic and public transport could be disrupted and staff would not be able to reach polling stations if hard-core demonstrators continued their weekend protests.

There are 479 district councilors in total, of which 452 are elected directly by voters. This is the first year that all seats will be contested, as pro-democracy candidates have rushed to declare their candidacies. The current council is tipped heavily toward pro-establishment members, who hold 327 seats. The pan-democrats number 118, and there are seven independents.

While councilors largely work as advisers to the city's government, they have little actual power to make policy or set budgets in the city's 18 districts.

But Beijing will be paying close attention because of councilors' potentially key role in the selection of the city's top official, the chief executive. While Hong Kong remains semi-autonomous under the "one country, two systems" legal framework, China has considerable influence over the choice of the city's leader.

The councilors account for 117 seats in the 1,200 member election committee for the city's leader. The group, be it pro-establishment or pro-democracy, that wins an overall majority of votes in the elections is able to claim those 117 spots.

Also, five of the 70 seats in the city's closely divided legislature are reserved for district councilors.