ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hong Kong security law

Hong Kong activist Albert Ho arrested as China clamps down

Members in pro-democracy circles detained under Communist Party's tighter grip

Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Albert Ho is arrested by police in Hong Kong on Tuesday.   © Reuters
TAKESHI KIHARA, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police arrested a 71-year-old pro-democracy leader on Tuesday, part of a wave of activist arrests this month as Chinese President Xi Jinping moves to put the territory's policies more directly under Communist Party control.

Albert Ho, a former lawmaker and leader of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by the National Security Department. He had been out on bail for medical treatment for a prior charge of violating Hong Kong's sweeping national security law. He is now accused of obstructing justice by contacting a witness in the case related to the security law. 

Read Next

Latest On Hong Kong security law

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close