Hong Kong activist Albert Ho arrested as China clamps down

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police arrested a 71-year-old pro-democracy leader on Tuesday, part of a wave of activist arrests this month as Chinese President Xi Jinping moves to put the territory's policies more directly under Communist Party control.

Albert Ho, a former lawmaker and leader of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by the National Security Department. He had been out on bail for medical treatment for a prior charge of violating Hong Kong's sweeping national security law. He is now accused of obstructing justice by contacting a witness in the case related to the security law.