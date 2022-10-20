Hong Kong chief warns of 'unimaginable threats' to city's security

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong must do more to guard against "unimaginable threats," the city's chief executive John Lee told legislators on Thursday, echoing Chinese President Xi Jinping's emphasis on security in his recent address to the Chinese Communist Party's national congress.

In the past couple of years, a crackdown on Hong Kong's freedoms under a Beijing-imposed national security law and a strict approach to the coronavirus pandemic triggered an exodus of residents and foreign nationals, chilling the city's business climate. But Lee, speaking a day after he gave a policy address pledging to both tighten control and draw in foreign talent, stressed there are still "blind spots" that need to be dealt with.