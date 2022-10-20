ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Hong Kong security law

Hong Kong chief warns of 'unimaginable threats' to city's security

John Lee points to spies and 'color revolutions' as he echoes President Xi

John Lee, Hong Kong's chief executive, delivers his annual policy address at the Legislative Council on Oct. 19. He spoke again the next day, warning of dire security threats.   © Getty Images
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong must do more to guard against "unimaginable threats," the city's chief executive John Lee told legislators on Thursday, echoing Chinese President Xi Jinping's emphasis on security in his recent address to the Chinese Communist Party's national congress.

In the past couple of years, a crackdown on Hong Kong's freedoms under a Beijing-imposed national security law and a strict approach to the coronavirus pandemic triggered an exodus of residents and foreign nationals, chilling the city's business climate. But Lee, speaking a day after he gave a policy address pledging to both tighten control and draw in foreign talent, stressed there are still "blind spots" that need to be dealt with.

