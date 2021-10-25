Hong Kong court hands down second security law conviction

HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong man was found guilty of inciting secession on Monday for chanting slogans and displaying signs seen as advocating the city's independence from China in the second trial under the national security law imposed last year by Beijing.

Ma Chun-man, 30, faces up to seven years' imprisonment for his activities on 20 occasions between August and November 2020 in a case seen as a litmus test for freedom of speech in the city.

Judge Stanley Chan said Ma's words were "sincere and heartfelt" and not "empty talk," and that he had a "clear political intention" to incite secession.

During the four-day proceeding, defense counsel Edwin Choy argued Ma that wanted to prove civil freedoms were still protected under the national security law, expressing "empty slogans" with no intention to act.

Prosecutors, however, said Ma had promoted Hong Kong independence and that his words alone constituted a criminal act.

Ma's conviction comes after a 24-year-old former waiter was sentenced in late July to nine years for inciting secession and acts of terrorism in the city's first national security conviction. The man, Tong Ying-kit, had driven a motorcycle carrying a banner with the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times" into a line of police, injuring three.

The "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times" phrase, resonant throughout the 2019 anti-government protests, was banned by authorities for having separatist connotations last year. It was among several slogans Ma chanted.

Hong Kong civil society has faced a relentless crackdown under the national security law. Dozens of pro-democracy activists and opposition lawmakers are either in jail or prison or have fled the city. Books have been pulled from shelves and civic organizations have disbanded. So far, 155 people have been arrested and 100 of them charged under the law.