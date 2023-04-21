Hong Kong faces teacher flight as China pushes 'patriotism'

HONG KONG -- Teachers at Hong Kong schools are resigning at an accelerating turnover rate amid an embrace of mainland-style "patriotic education" by the government that is seen as chilling a once-open atmosphere.

A total of 3,540 teachers at public primary and secondary schools have left before retirement so far in the year that began last September, the Education Bureau reports. That is already 28% higher than the full-year tally for the preceding year, and more than double the figure for 2020-21, before which annual totals had hovered around 1,300.