HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong newspaper will end the run of a popular political cartoonist after his work drew the ire of government authorities, in the latest sign of deterioration of freedom of expression in the city.

Satirical cartoons drawn by prominent comic artist Wong Kei-kwan, better known by his pseudonym "Zunzi," will no longer appear in Ming Pao, said the paper, one of the few reputable Chinese-language publications remaining after a brutal crackdown on press freedom.