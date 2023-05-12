ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hong Kong security law

Hong Kong 'not a safe place to do business,' son of jailed media boss warns U.S. lawmakers

Breakdown in rule of law will impact foreign companies, Sebastien Lai tells Congress

Police control the crowd outside a Hong Kong court during a hearing in February on pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law.   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- The son of imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has warned multinational corporations that it is unsafe to conduct business in the Asian financial center amid China's relentless crackdown on political and civil rights.

Sebastien Lai, who lives in the U.K., delivered testimony at a U.S. congressional hearing Thursday on Hong Kong's political prisoners and legal system, discussing his father's imprisonment and the erosion of the freedoms that made the Chinese territory an attractive business hub.

