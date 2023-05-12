Hong Kong 'not a safe place to do business,' son of jailed media boss warns U.S. lawmakers

HONG KONG -- The son of imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has warned multinational corporations that it is unsafe to conduct business in the Asian financial center amid China's relentless crackdown on political and civil rights.

Sebastien Lai, who lives in the U.K., delivered testimony at a U.S. congressional hearing Thursday on Hong Kong's political prisoners and legal system, discussing his father's imprisonment and the erosion of the freedoms that made the Chinese territory an attractive business hub.