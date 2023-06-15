Hong Kong protest song disappears from Apple Music, Spotify

HONG KONG -- A popular Hong Kong protest song is no longer available on several music streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, after the city government published a writ of summons seeking to ban the tune.

Search results for "Glory to Hong Kong" on Taiwan's KKBox and Hong Kong's Moov also come up empty, even when accessed outside the city. The song could not be found on Meta's Instagram audio reels, either. An upload to Google's YouTube by the original creator's account, "ThomasDGX & HongKonger," was still available.