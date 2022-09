HONG KONG -- Cardinal Joseph Zen went on trial Monday over a now-dissolved activists' fund in one of Hong Kong's highest-profile cases against a pro-democracy figure.

The 90-year-old, among the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, has for decades been a prominent critic of China's human rights record and backed protesters as Hong Kong was engulfed in anti-government demonstrations in 2019 that led to a Beijing-imposed national security law the following year.