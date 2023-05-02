Hong Kong security law keeps tight lid on Labor Day rallies

HONG KONG -- As much of the world marked Labor Day, the quiet main thoroughfare running across Hong Kong offered a clear sign of the rapid erosion of freedom to protest in the city under the national security law imposed by Beijing.

Historically, Hennessy Road had been the go-to site for demonstrations. But on Monday it was empty of the typical Labor Day protesters, despite the Hong Kong government's assurances that the city has returned to "normal" since draconian pandemic restrictions were scrapped earlier this year.