Hong Kong security law

Hong Kong security law keeps tight lid on Labor Day rallies

Quiet streets reveal limitations of city's post-COVID return to 'normal'

Pedestrians take in the view of Hong Kong's skyline on May 1, 2023. A holiday known for union demonstrations saw little protest activity this year.   © Getty Images
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- As much of the world marked Labor Day, the quiet main thoroughfare running across Hong Kong offered a clear sign of the rapid erosion of freedom to protest in the city under the national security law imposed by Beijing.

Historically, Hennessy Road had been the go-to site for demonstrations. But on Monday it was empty of the typical Labor Day protesters, despite the Hong Kong government's assurances that the city has returned to "normal" since draconian pandemic restrictions were scrapped earlier this year.

