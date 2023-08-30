ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hong Kong security law

Hong Kong squeezes activists in exile by interrogating relatives

Activists say strategy is straight out of Communist Party playbook

Chinese and Hong Kong flags outside a shopping mall in Hong Kong in July: The U.S. has slammed what it sees as local authorities' "harassment" of dissidents' family members.   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong authorities have been detaining and questioning family members of democracy activists living in exile, adopting tactics considered a hallmark of the Chinese Communist Party.

National security officers in recent weeks have taken in Hong Kong-based relatives of several activists, questioning them for hours. The activists are among a list of eight subject to bounties of up to 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,550) per person. Police say the activists violated national security by lobbying for sanctions against local officials.

