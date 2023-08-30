Hong Kong squeezes activists in exile by interrogating relatives

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong authorities have been detaining and questioning family members of democracy activists living in exile, adopting tactics considered a hallmark of the Chinese Communist Party.

National security officers in recent weeks have taken in Hong Kong-based relatives of several activists, questioning them for hours. The activists are among a list of eight subject to bounties of up to 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,550) per person. Police say the activists violated national security by lobbying for sanctions against local officials.