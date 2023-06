HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong woman was indicted on Thursday for publishing "seditious" comments online during her stay as a student in Japan.

Yuen Ching-ting, 23, was arrested in early March when she returned from Tokyo to Hong Kong to renew her identity card. When the case became public knowledge in April, it sent a chill through overseas Hong Kong communities as it demonstrated that overseas residents can be targets of the national security law, which was imposed by Beijing in June 2020.