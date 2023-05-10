ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hong Kong security law

Hong Kong to curb foreign lawyers' participation in state security trials

Legal amendments could erode confidence of foreign companies in the city

Hong Kong's chief executive will have the authority to refuse a foreign lawyer, likely on the grounds that the counsel's participation would be "contrary to the interests of national security."   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Legislative amendments set to pass Wednesday will allow Hong Kong's leader to bar foreign lawyers from taking up national security cases, the latest in a series of moves that could undermine the city's judicial independence.

The changes to the Legal Practitioner Ordinance will require courts to obtain the chief executive's approval before a foreign lawyer can represent a client in a national security case. The chief executive will have the authority to refuse a foreign lawyer, likely on the grounds that the counsel's participation would be "contrary to the interests of national security."

Read Next

Latest On Hong Kong security law

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close