ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hong Kong security law

Singapore replaces Hong Kong as world's freest economy

Bias in Chinese legal system cited as reason for former British colony's fall

Hong Kong was ranked the world's freest economy for over two decades, a position it has now lost to Singapore.    © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong has lost its position as the world's freest economy to Singapore, according to an index compiled by Montreal-based Fraser Institute, which attributed the fall largely to the erosion of impartiality in the Chinese city's legal system and judiciary.

Hong Kong dominated the independent Canadian think tank's "Economic Freedom of the World" report for over two decades, but in the 2023 edition released on Tuesday, the city's overall score fell by 0.07 points. This was due to a decrease in judicial independence, impartial courts and legal integrity, and an increase in military interference based on the latest available data collected in 2021.

Read Next

Latest On Hong Kong security law

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more