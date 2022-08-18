Twenty-nine to plead guilty in landmark Hong Kong subversion case

HONG KONG -- More than two dozen pro-democracy figures are set to plead guilty to subversion charges in Hong Kong's highest profile national security case, details that can be revealed after reporting restrictions were lifted Thursday.

Last year, 47 people were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion linked to an unofficial primary election two years ago, which city officials blasted as a "vicious plot" to destabilize the government. The charges carry sentences of up to life in prison under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the financial hub in mid-2020.