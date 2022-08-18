ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Hong Kong security law

Twenty-nine to plead guilty in landmark Hong Kong subversion case

Court lifts reporting ban on hearings for 47 pro-democracy activists

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, center, is among 47 people facing subversion charges in connection with an unofficial primary election in Hong Kong two years ago. (File photo by AFP/Jiji) 
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- More than two dozen pro-democracy figures are set to plead guilty to subversion charges in Hong Kong's highest profile national security case, details that can be revealed after reporting restrictions were lifted Thursday.

Last year, 47 people were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion linked to an unofficial primary election two years ago, which city officials blasted as a "vicious plot" to destabilize the government. The charges carry sentences of up to life in prison under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the financial hub in mid-2020.

