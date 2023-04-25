ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hong Kong security law

U.N. expert warns Hong Kong security law compromising judiciary

Letter comes as city pushes for veto on foreign lawyers, other powers

Police ask people to leave the entrance of a Hong Kong courthouse in early February, during a hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law.   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- A United Nations expert has warned that the national security law China imposed on Hong Kong is "hindering the independence of the judiciary," while putting the authorities on the spot over an effort to tighten their grip on legal representation.

In a letter to the Chinese government dated April 19, U.N. Special Rapporteur Margaret Satterthwaite said many of the clauses in the security law are at odds with the international human rights treaty, to which China is a signatory. She also warned that proposed amendments to the city's Legal Practitioners Bill could contradict rights standards.

