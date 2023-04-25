U.N. expert warns Hong Kong security law compromising judiciary

HONG KONG -- A United Nations expert has warned that the national security law China imposed on Hong Kong is "hindering the independence of the judiciary," while putting the authorities on the spot over an effort to tighten their grip on legal representation.

In a letter to the Chinese government dated April 19, U.N. Special Rapporteur Margaret Satterthwaite said many of the clauses in the security law are at odds with the international human rights treaty, to which China is a signatory. She also warned that proposed amendments to the city's Legal Practitioners Bill could contradict rights standards.