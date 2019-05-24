ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Huawei crackdown

Amazon Japan halts direct sales of Huawei devices

E-tailer still allows third-party vendors to sell Chinese company's products

Nikkei staff writers
Amazon Japan has stopped direct sales of all Huawei smartphones, tablets and PCs.

TOKYO -- Amazon Japan has stopped selling Huawei Technologies products through its online store, becoming the latest company to recoil from the Chinese telecom equipment maker after it was blacklisted by the U.S.

The American e-commerce giant's Japanese unit is still allowing third-party vendors to sell Huawei devices on its marketplace, but the decision is likely to steer more consumers away from the brand.

As of Friday, all Huawei products -- smartphones, tablets and PCs -- were listed as out of stock on pages for devices sold directly by Amazon. No new supplies were scheduled.

The website notes serious issues with the operating systems of Huawei electronics, apparently referring to Google's decision to deny the Chinese company access to updates to its Android mobile OS.

Amazon Japan told Nikkei that it is taking steps to ensure shoppers will not experience problems with the products they purchase. Amazon appears to be responding to Washington's restrictions differently from country to country.

Huawei sells its wares through other e-tailers in Japan, such as Rakuten. So far, the devices remain on the Rakuten marketplace.

But a number of Asian mobile carriers have stopped taking orders for Huawei products, including Japan's big three of SoftBank, KDDI and NTT Docomo.

Among Japan's bricks-and-mortar retailers, Yamada Denki delayed the release of Huawei's P30 Lite smartphone, which was scheduled for Friday. The retailer continues to sell older Huawei models.

Nojima has stopped handling all Huawei products. Bic Camera and Yodobashi Camera, on the other hand, released the P30 as planned.

