Huawei crackdown

Exclusive: NTT Docomo will block Huawei from mobile 5G network

Move by Japanese carrier could spur shift away from Chinese maker's smartphones

Nikkei staff writers
The decision by NTT Docomo is another hit to the reeling Chinese telecom equipment maker. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)

TOKYO -- NTT Docomo, Japan's largest mobile carrier, has decided to exclude Huawei Technologies from its upcoming 5G mobile phone service, Nikkei has learned.

The move could further accelerate a global shift away from use of the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

NTT Docomo is set to roll out its 5G mobile service starting next spring. The world's largest telecom gear maker will not be among the smartphone makers NTT Docomo plans to negotiate with for its 5G service, according to a number of NTT Docomo officials.

Huawei has been placed on a U.S. list of companies being restricted from using American technologies due to allegations that the Chinese maker's equipment could be used for cyber espionage and other illegal activities.

As a result of the U.S. ban, Huawei smartphones will not be able to use popular apps, such as Gmail, that run on Google's Android operating system. The Japanese company apparently feels that offering Huawei smartphones will not be in the best interest of consumers.

