ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Huawei crackdown

Huawei 5G dominance threatened in Southeast Asia

TSMC plans to halt chip supplies to Huawei in 2 months

UK bans Huawei, cutting gear from 5G network by 2027

UK to phase out Huawei from 5G networks

Huawei crackdown

France places de facto 5G ban on Huawei gear by 2028

Paris follows London and Washington in move to bar company

France plans to launch 5G service in cities this year but a nationwide rollout might be delayed because of the decision.   © Reuters
TOGO SHIRAISHI, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

PARIS -- France has informed wireless operators of a de facto ban on using equipment from Huawei Technologies, according to multiple media reports, becoming the latest Western nation to block the Chinese company from its 5G infrastructure.

The move is likely to harm relations with Beijing and comes just days after the U.K. announced its own ban following an international campaign by Washington accusing Chinese tech companies of posing national security risks.

ANSSI, France's national cybersecurity agency, told operators this month that it will only grant licenses authorizing use of Huawei equipment for three to eight years. The licenses will not be renewed once they expire.

In other words, ANSSI has essentially given telecommunications operators until 2028 to eliminate Huawei equipment from their networks. Carriers Bouygues Telecom and SFR will likely be pressed to comply with the order since they both sourced 4G tech from the Chinese supplier.

French government officials said as this week that there would be no blanket ban against Huawei. Authorities, however, have been looking deeply into the risks of data breaches and other security risks. A law went into effect last year that placed telecoms offering 5G under stricter screening processes.

The French government has sought to launch 5G services in urban centers this year, but this decision may delay efforts toward a nationwide network.

Tensions between France and China have escalated this year. A diplomatic spat erupted in April over inflammatory posts against France about the coronavirus made by the Chinese Embassy. The Hong Kong national security law added fuel to the fire.

French officials have also condemned China's treatment of the Uighurs. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the alleged abuse against the Muslim minority ethnic group was "revolting and unacceptable" during a radio interview Tuesday.

The move by France against Huawei echoes similar measures taken by the U.K., which decided last week to phase Huawei out from its 5G network by 2027. This reverses a previous policy that allows Huawei equipment peripheral access to the infrastructure.

This comes amid a U.S.-led pressure campaign against Huawei, and the pursuit by hard-liners to decouple the U.S. from China. This May, the U.S. Commerce Department tightened restrictions on trade with Huawei.

The sanctions cut off Huawei from much-needed chips, and it raised additional concerns that the company cannot guarantee security.

This month, the head of ANSSI said it weighed the risks posed by non-European suppliers against that of European counterparts. The agency is expected to recommend 5G contracts with Ericsson and Nokia, based in Sweden and Finland respectively.

Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to the U.K., called the blacklisting of Huawei by the British government a "disappointing and wrong decision," in a tweet. Similar condemnations against France will likely follow.

While Britain and France have aligned somewhat with the U.S. in shunning Huawei, places such as Spain are willing to deal with the maligned telecom supplier, creating a split in attitude among European countries.

Read Next

Latest On Huawei crackdown

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close