Huawei ekes out profit growth in 2019 despite US crackdown

TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies squeezed out a nearly 6% rise in profit in 2019 despite Washington's clampdown on China's biggest tech company, but the coronavirus outbreak and potentially tighter U.S. sanctions will test its resilience even further in 2020.

The world's biggest telecom equipment maker and second-largest smartphone maker said on Tuesday that its net income rose 5.6% to 62.7 billion yuan ($9 billion) last year, a markedly slower rise than the 25% growth recorded in 2018. The company's revenue was 858.8 billion yuan, up 19.1% on the year. , though the outlook for 2020 has been heavily clouded by the coronavirus outbreak

"2019 was an extraordinary year for Huawei," said Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating chairman. "Despite enormous outside pressure, our team forged ahead with a singular focus on creating value for our customers. We worked hard to earn their respect and trust, as well as that of our partners around the globe. Business remains solid."

The resilience mainly comes from the support of Huawei's home market, whose revenue contribution rose from 51% in 2018 to nearly 60% last year. The company's carrier business, which refers to its core telecom equipment business, accounted for 34.5% of its total revenues, with sales swinging from a 1.3% decline in 2018 to 3.8% growth last year. The rebound was driven partly by the Chinese government's decision last year to move the deployment of 5G infrastructure in the country earlier than planned.

Huawei's consumer electronics business, which includes smartphones, computers and wearables, contributed more than 50% of the company's total revenue for the first time ever last year. However, revenue growth for the segment slowed from more than 45% in 2018 to 34% last year, while growth in its enterprise business group slowed from nearly 24% to just 8.6%.

The company's resilient financial results come as Beijing moves aggressively to boost business and help manufacturers in the country resume production. Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to facilitate development of "new infrastructures" -- such as 5G base stations and data center servers -- to help energize the slowest economic growth in decades and cushion the impact of monthslong shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Huawei is also prioritizing its telecom equipment business -- including 5G base stations -- over its consumer electronics business this year, the Nikkei Asian Review earlier reported.

Huawei's earnings also came as Washington continues to weigh a further tightening of export controls on the company. This could include asking Huawei's key chip suppliers to obtain a license if they use American-made production equipment and tools to service the Chinese company.

Huawei spent 131.7 billion yuan, or 15.3% of its total revenue, in research and development in 2019, which is less than Google parent Alphabet's $26.01 billion. However, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei recently said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the company has pledged to increase R&D investment to $20 billion this year.

Huawei has more than $53 billion in cash and short-term investments on hand, according to the company. Apple, one of the world's most valuable companies and Huawei's rival in smartphones, has a war chest of $207.06 billion in cash and its equivalent.

While 2019 maybe have been "extraordinary" for Huawei, however, the world is now fighting the deadly coronavirus that has infected more than 740,000 people globally and killed more than 35,000 as of Tuesday. With the epicenter of the outbreak shifting to the U.S. and Europe, the disruption to the global economy and market demand could be far more severe and long-lasting than originally feared.