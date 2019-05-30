ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Huawei crackdown

Huawei excluded from SoftBank’s 5G network

Japanese telecom carrier to procure equipment from Ericsson and Nokia

ISAO HORIKOSHI, Nikkei staff writer
SoftBank appears to be complying with the wishes of the U.S. government in the selection of suppliers for its 5G network. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
SoftBank appears to be complying with the wishes of the U.S. government in the selection of suppliers for its 5G network. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

TOKYO -- SoftBank Corp. has decided to purchase 5G base stations from Ericsson and Nokia in a blow to Huawei Technologies as the U.S. pressures allies to keep the Chinese company out of fifth-generation wireless networks.

The Swedish and Finnish vendors separately announced Wednesday that they have been chosen for SoftBank's 5G service, which the Japanese telecommunications giant hopes to bring into commercial service next spring.

The decision by the telecom unit of SoftBank Corp. was closely watched, since it has used base stations from all three companies in existing networks.

SoftBank has declined to comment on the matter. But Chief Technology Officer Junichi Miyakawa said in April that the company "would be able to comply with the government's wishes," hinting that the Chinese company's equipment would be kept out.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications allocated spectrum for 5G service to four carriers that month, and each is moving to install 5G base stations this year. Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei are the three big global players in this field.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media