Huawei crackdown

Huawei launches cybersecurity center to combat skeptics

Mainland site invites third parties to test Huawei products

China's Huawei Technologies has opened several cybersecurity centers around the world so that third parties can inspect the company's products.   © Reuters
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- Embattled Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies has opened a new cybersecurity center that allows independent parties to inspect its wares.

The Global Cyber Security and Privacy Protection Transparency Center in Dongguan, China, is the first such facility to be located in the mainland.

The new center is furnished with devices to test Huawei products and is accessible to business clients, suppliers, regulators, standards organizations and other actors.

"As an industry, we need to work together, share best practices, and build our collective capabilities in governance, standards, technology, and verification," Ken Hu, Huawei's rotating chairman, said during Wednesday's opening ceremony.

Huawei previously opened cybersecurity demonstration centers in multiple locations overseas, including Brussels, Toronto and Dubai. The company has been on the defensive after a pressure campaign from the U.S., which has expressed national security concerns over Huawei devices.

Washington has also lobbied allies to blacklist Huawei from their respective 5G infrastructure.

Huawei has consistently rejected U.S. claims that its equipment presents national security risks. It appears that the company is opening its products to outside inspections to blunt the pressure from the U.S. and other detractors.

