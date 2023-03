TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies on Friday said it swung back to mild growth in revenue last year despite a yearslong crackdown by the U.S. and a global economic slowdown in 2022.

The Chinese tech giant recorded a 0.9% year-on-year revenue increase to 642.3 billion yuan ($92.41 billion) in 2022 -- a turnaround from the nearly 30% annual decline the year before.