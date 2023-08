GUANGZHOU -- Huawei Technologies has rolled out a new operating system for mobile devices, but the OS faces a slowdown in growth as market share remains mired in the single digits.

The Chinese telecommunications company recently released HarmonyOS 4. The system includes voice assistant Xiao Ai, which is linked to the company's large language artificial intelligence model, Pangu. Xiao Ai is capable of engaging in a more natural conversations and of summarizing texts.