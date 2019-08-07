ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Huawei crackdown

Huawei phones gain China market share from patriotic buying

Customers rally behind brand amid industrywide slump

YUSUKE HINATA, Nikkei staff writer
Huawei shipped nearly 59 million smartphones worldwide during the second quarter.   © Reuters

GUANGZHOU -- Huawei Technologies shipped 36.3 million smartphones in its home market of China in the April-June quarter, up 27% from a year earlier, riding a patriotic backlash against American sanctions on the company.

Huawei's market share grew 9.6 percentage points to 37% in IDC data out Tuesday. U.S. restrictions imposed in May essentially bar the company from procuring American components, yet shipments appear to have been hardly affected by these measures.

The U.S. pressure has fueled purchases of Huawei devices here as Chinese companies encourage employees to buy them, for example.

Huawei bucked the national trend of declining smartphone sales. Overall shipments in China dropped 6.1% on the year to 97.9 million last quarter. Full-year shipments sank for a second straight year in 2018 in a saturated market. Consumers are also growing thriftier amid soft corporate earnings.

Globally, second-quarter smartphone shipments shrank 2.3% to 333.2 million units, according to IDC. Even as smartphone markets of developed economies become saturated, Huawei's shipments rose 8.3% to 58.7 million, thanks largely to sales in China.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media