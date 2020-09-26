ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Huawei crackdown

Huawei pitches Google Play rival to game developers at Tokyo expo

Chinese company says its app store has global reach, but it lags in software count

The Tokyo Game Show drew crowds in 2019 but is an online-only affair this year.
KOSUKE SHIMIZU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Huawei Technologies promoted its own app store at the Tokyo Game Show on Friday, seeking tie-ups with game developers as the U.S. government restricts its access to Google Play.

The Japanese arm of the Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer pitched its AppGallery in its second appearance at the video game expo, which is being held online this year.

It outlined collaboration with such game-sector companies as U.S.-based Unity Software, known for its development platform.

AppGallery is available in more than 170 markets, and 1.8 million developers are registered, according to Huawei. But it has only 100,000 or so apps -- far fewer than Google Play's 3 million. Expanding the app lineup presents a major challenge for growth.

Games are a key part of its strategy. Consumer spending in mobile games reached a combined $36.6 billion worldwide on the Google and Apple app stores in the first half, more than 70% of total spending for all apps on the two platforms, U.S. research company Sensor Tower estimates.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close