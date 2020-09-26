Huawei pitches Google Play rival to game developers at Tokyo expo

TOKYO -- Huawei Technologies promoted its own app store at the Tokyo Game Show on Friday, seeking tie-ups with game developers as the U.S. government restricts its access to Google Play.

The Japanese arm of the Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer pitched its AppGallery in its second appearance at the video game expo, which is being held online this year.

It outlined collaboration with such game-sector companies as U.S.-based Unity Software, known for its development platform.

AppGallery is available in more than 170 markets, and 1.8 million developers are registered, according to Huawei. But it has only 100,000 or so apps -- far fewer than Google Play's 3 million. Expanding the app lineup presents a major challenge for growth.

Games are a key part of its strategy. Consumer spending in mobile games reached a combined $36.6 billion worldwide on the Google and Apple app stores in the first half, more than 70% of total spending for all apps on the two platforms, U.S. research company Sensor Tower estimates.