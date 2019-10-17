Huawei reports sharp revenue gain despite US sanctions

GUANGZHOU -- Huawei Technologies generated 610.8 billion yuan ($86.3 billion) in revenue for the three quarters through September, the Chinese telecoms giant said Wednesday, translating to a 24% jump from a year earlier despite trade sanctions imposed by the U.S.

The world's largest producer of telecommunication equipment extended its winning streak from the 23% growth reported for the first half. But the impact of trade restrictions on the company's earnings is not expected to be fully felt until the end of the year.

Huawei, a privately held company, began disclosing quarterly earnings this year in a demonstration of transparency on pressure from the U.S. The latest release, however, does not go into detail beyond items such as overall sales and global smartphone shipments. The report does not disclose earnings by region or the amount of profit.

Smartphone shipments jumped 26% during the January-September period to 185 million units, with demand especially strong in China. Huawei commanded a 34% domestic share in mobile phone sales by units in September, China's Sinolink Securities reports.

Although the Chinese smartphone market is shrinking, Huawei's share grew by roughly 10 points from a year earlier, putting the manufacturer in the lead at home.

Huawei's high-end devices, priced at over 4,000 yuan, did particularly well. The company's first smartphones compatible with 5G communication drew more than 1 million preorders before going on sale in August.

The company is also widening its domestic sales network, which includes a directly run flagship store in the home base of Shenzhen that opened last month.

Huawei "is calling core overseas employees back to China so that they can strengthen sales operations," said an analyst in China.

On the other hand, handset sales are apparently struggling in Europe and other international markets. This stems from the U.S. Commerce Department essentially banning companies from supplying components and software to Huawei in May.

Such restrictions would conceivably lead to Huawei phones lagging in functionality, primarily since they would lose access to updated Google software. Huawei's share in Europe has trended downward in the aftermath.

Huawei's latest lineup of phones do not contain Google services such as Gmail and Google Maps. In Japan, leading mobile carrier NTT Docomo has decided not to include Huawei products when it starts selling 5G smartphones next spring. Vendors in other countries may follow suit.

Huawei's other core segment, 5G telecommunications equipment, is performed robustly during the three quarters. The company inked contracts with over 60 telecoms, the number rising by about 10 since the end of June. Huawei reported shipping more than 400,000 5G antenna units around the world.