PALO ALTO, U.S./WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will seek technical details of the latest smartphone made by Huawei Technologies, the Chinese manufacturer blacklisted from accessing advanced chip technology for its products.

The Mate 60 Pro has created a buzz in China since its release last month. Research firm TechInsights says the phone is powered by Huawei's own Kirin chip, which is built by Chinese foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC)