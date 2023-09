GUANGZHOU -- Huawei Technologies deputy chairwoman Meng Wanzhou outlined the Chinese company's commitment to artificial intelligence development in a speech delivered Wednesday, pledging to build a "computing backbone" for China.

But in her keynote address at the annual Huawei Connect industry event in Shanghai, she apparently did not make any mention of Huawei's new Mate 60 Pro smartphone, believed to have 5G capabilities despite U.S. tech sanctions imposed on the company.