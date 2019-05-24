Huawei’s say in future tech standards restricted

NEW YORK/TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies on Friday suffered another setback in its battle against Washington's technology offensive after its access to two global standards setting bodies was curtailed.

The Wi-Fi Alliance, which sets the standards for wireless technology and whose members include Apple, Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Intel, said it had "temporarily restricted" Huawei's participation in activities covered by Washington's blacklisting last week of the Chinese tech giant.

Meanwhile, JEDEC -- which sets semiconductor standards and counts global chipmakers Qualcomm Xilinx, Samsung Semiconductor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SK Hynix, and Toshiba Memory among others in its ranks, as well as tech giants such as HP and Cisco -- told Nikkei Asian Review that Huawei had voluntarily decided to withdraw membership.

Huawei’s representative and Vice-Chairman at Large of JEDEC Frank Yang was listed as a director of JEDEC as of May 24, according to the agency’s website.

"To be clear, the suspension of membership is an action requested by Huawei," a JEDEC spokesperson added.

The move marks a serious blow to Huawei, which will not have a say in the debate on standards for future technology development as long as its membership is suspended or curtailed. Standards setting bodies have become new global battlegrounds, where industry players fight to influence technology development in their favor. Exclusion could put Huawei at a disadvantage when expanding its overseas business.

"Those alliances and consortiums are mostly for big deep-pocketed western companies to show their muscles and to make contributions when the new standards are formulated," said a senior chip industry executive, whose company is in both consortiums, told Nikkei.

It does not mean Huawei could not develop those related chips and products, as those standards are open to the whole industry, the executive said, but it would mean the Chinese company would no longer have a say in the crafting of those western standards in future.

“They could always develop their own standards within China but if you are going overseas and link to other people’s network you need to accept the standards that everyone else are adopting worldwide.”

The revelation of Huawei’s status in global leading open standard alliances cast another shadow on the Chinese company’s already difficult situation after the Trump administration last week added it to the so-called "Entity List," which restricts sales of products including a certain level of U.S. technology.

The move has caused turbulence in Huawei’s global supply chain. Many of Huawei’s U.S. suppliers -- such as Micron, Qorvo, and Lumentum revealed they had suspended deliveries to the Chinese companies in order to comply with the new rule, while some non-U. S. companies such as Infineon Technologies, Panasonic and Arm Holdings also stopped certain deliveries to Huawei to avoid incurring penalties.

The intensifying trade tensions between the U.S. and China could deepen the growing technological divide between the world’s two biggest economies, market watchers said.

"It is foreseeable that Chinese tech companies will choose not to join the technology alliances led by the U.S. in the future," amid the ripple effect of the ban on the Huawei, Jonah Cheng, chief investment officer at J & J Investment, and a former veteran tech analyst at UBS, told Nikkei.

Cheng said that apart from the possibility that China would develop its own standards, it would be more attractive to Chinese companies to join the open standard setting alliances led by the European Union or Japan rather than those led by the Americans.

Huawei declined to comment.

"On May 17, 2019, Huawei Technologies notified JEDEC that it had decided to voluntarily suspend its membership in JEDEC until the restrictions imposed by the U.S. government are removed," a JEDEC spokesperson told Nikkei.

Taiwan’s TechNews first reported on Wednesday that JEDEC had suspended Huawei’s participation in the alliance’s activities.