Huawei's top phone assembler halts production at China plant

ZHUHAI, China/TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies' biggest smartphone assembler has halted at least part of its production for the world's second-largest handset maker, two sources told the Nikkei Asian Review, following the U.S. blacklisting of the Chinese company.

Singapore-based Flex, which has its operational headquarters in Silicon Valley and is listed on Nasdaq, told employees on Thursday that it needed to suspend manufacturing for Huawei.

"We got notices from the company that the production lines for Huawei smartphones and other devices need to be stopped to wait for further notice on May 23," one Flex employee told Nikkei outside of the company's main factory in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

"The company cited the trade war as the reason for the suspension," this employee said. "We are not sure when the production work will resume."

Another supply chain source familiar with the matter told Nikkei that Flex had stopped some of the production for Huawei this week, but the person could not specify the scope of the suspension.

A Flex factory in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, where a worker said production for Huawei had been partially halted. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)

Flex is following moves by other Huawei suppliers and customers in Asia, the U.S. and Europe to limit their business with the Chinese company after its placement on Washington's Entity List, which restricts its access to American technology.

In a statement by a company spokesperson, Flex said it is "continuing to evaluate the Entity List regulatory amendment issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to Huawei and will ensure that Flex remains in compliance with US and all other applicable trade laws.

"Specifics of our relationship with Huawei are confidential so we're unable to discuss additional details," the spokesperson added.

Huawei declined to comment.

Photos circulated on Chinese social media platform Baidu Tieba show a line of trucks stretching out of Flex's Zhuhai plant on Monday night. In a newsletter on Friday, Shanghai-based tech consultancy CINNO revealed what it said was a Flex internal notice telling employees to take leave from May 23 through May 30 as the company "continues to review its compliance" with the new U.S. export controls.

Huawei's other major smartphone contract manufacturers include FIH Mobile, a unit of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, as well as mainland China-based BYD, Huaqin Communication Technology, Wingtech Technology and others, according to research firm IDC. Huawei produced about 10% of its phones in-house during the October-December quarter of last year, IDC data shows.

A supply chain source told Nikkei Asian Review that Huawei has already produced about 85 million smartphones so far this year after a rush to assemble -- more than the roughly 75 million units it shipped during the first half of 2018.

The Nikkei Asian Review last week reported that Huawei has stockpiled chips and other components -- up to a year's supply for some parts -- as the company foresaw the U.S. crackdown following the arrest of its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on Dec. 1.

The pressure on the world's No. 2 smartphone maker is rising as many U.S. suppliers, such as chipmakers Micron Technology, Qorvo and Lumentum, need to cut ties to follow the blacklisting.

Non-U. S. suppliers that use American technology in their products, including German chipmaker Infineon and U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings, also face a need to halt some product shipments to Huawei to avoid violating U.S. law. Many mobile operators, including KDDI and SoftBank Corp. of Japan, Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom and British Telecom's EE have also suspended or delayed the launch of Huawei's new phones.

Nomura Securities on Thursday downgraded its forecast for Huawei's 2019 smartphone shipments.

"Huawei's smartphone supply chains have started to see the negative impact following the Trump administration's moves against the Chinese company, with their orders have been cut in the past few days," Nomura said in a research note.

"In general, we observed that 20% to 30% cuts (or even higher) from June for mid- to low-end segment phones could have occurred. We would not rule out the possibility of cuts or product launch delays for Huawei's high-end segment in the future," the note added.

Nikkei staff writer Kensaku Ihara in Taipei contributed to the report.