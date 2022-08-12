ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Huawei crackdown

Huawei says 2022 'most challenging' time for device business

China tech champion to spend $1.5bn on auto R&D amid ongoing U.S. crackdown

China's Huawei Technologies is battling an ongoing U.S. crackdown as well as a difficult economic environment.     © Getty Images
CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondents | China

TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies on Friday said its device business, which includes smartphones and other consumer electronics, is facing its "most challenging" time ever this year as the company continues to wrestle with a U.S. clampdown and economic uncertainties.

The Chinese tech company's revenue for the first half of 2022 dropped 5.9% on the year to 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8 billion), while its net profit margin declined to 5% from 9.8% a year ago, Huawei said in a brief press statement on Friday.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close