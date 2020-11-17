Huawei to sell Honor smartphone brand to save it from US pressure

TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it will sell its Honor smartphone business to a consortium of more than 30 companies, acknowledging that the budget brand needed help to maintain access to vital components and supplies amid a U.S. crackdown.

Huawei, China's largest smartphone maker, said it will sell all of its Honor assets to a newly formed entity dubbed Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd. Huawei will "not hold any shares or be involved in any business management or decision-making activities" once the sale is complete.

The consortium of buyers includes agents and dealers of the Honor brand, as well as many Shenzhen government-backed entities and e-commerce platform Sunning.com Group. No value was given for the sale.

The disposal of the Honor smartphone business marks the first visible casualty within Huawei, the world's second-biggest smartphone maker, since the latest Washington restrictions on the Chinese company took effect on Sept. 15, severing its access to key global suppliers.

Huawei admitted the difficulties the business was facing. "Huawei's consumer business has been under tremendous pressure as of late. This has been due to a persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for our mobile phone business," the company said.

By spinning off Honor into an independent entity, Huawei hopes the sub-brand -- which shipped nearly 70 million smartphones in 2019 -- can retain access to vital components to sustain the business.

A joint statement by the consortium was published in Shenzhen local newspapers on Tuesday: "This acquisition is a multi-win move for the industry. All shareholders of the new Honor company will fully support the development of the Honor brand, enabling it to leverage the industry's advantages in resources, brands, production, channels, services, and more effectively to compete in the marketplace."

Neither Huawei nor the buyers disclosed the details of the deal, but about 7,000 employees will be moved from Honor to the new company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Another person said that all qualified suppliers and the procurement system currently serving Honor will remain the same and be transferred to the new company.