Huawei crackdown

Huawei will support 'all' of China's efforts on chip self-reliance

Rotating chairman says tech giant will continue to work on supply chain continuity

Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu addresses a press conference after the release of the company's full-year earnings on March 31. (Source photos by screenshot from Huawei website and Getty Images) 
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- China's semiconductor industry will not sit still amid the U.S. crackdown and Huawei Technologies will support "all" of the country's efforts to be self-sufficient in chips, the company's rotating chairman said on Friday.

"What we've seen in the past few years is China's semiconductor industry being sanctioned, sanctioned and sanctioned. But the Chinese chip industry will not just sit still. ... It will self-rescue and be self-reliant," Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu told a press conference after the release of the company's full-year earnings.

