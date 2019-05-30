Major science publisher bars Huawei scientists as reviewers

NEW YORK -- The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the world's largest engineering society, has barred Huawei Technologies-affiliated scientists from reviewing papers for its roughly 200 journals.

Employees of Huawei or anyone "interacting with" or "directly paid or otherwise sponsored" by the leading Chinese tech company may not participate in peer reviews or the editing process until an article has been accepted for publication, according to an IEEE statement obtained by the Nikkei Asian Review.

Any such person also may not attend nonpublic meetings involving technical information, but can continue to submit papers to IEEE's journals and keep their publication subscriptions, the statement said.

The exclusion signals that ripple effects of the blacklisting of Huawei by associations for WiFi, SD cards and chips have now reached the academic sphere. The barring by the IEEE will stop its employees from viewing technical information contained in the papers submitted for review and blocks the company from having a say on what papers get selected for publication.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Commerce added Huawei and 68 of its affiliates to the Bureau of Industry Security's Entity List on the grounds that the Chinese company had acted contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests. The designation forces Huawei suppliers to apply for licenses to keep selling to the Chinese company. The suppliers should assume the license application will be denied.

Since the blacklisting took effect, tech companies and organizations have been scrambling to keep up with compliance. A number of major chip suppliers including ARM, Infineon and Toshiba have suspended certain business to Huawei, while standard alliances including Wi-Fi Alliance, JEDEC and the SD Card Association have restricted the Chinese company's participation, Nikkei has reported.

IEEE, which is based in New York, has almost half a million members from more than 160 countries, over half of whom are from outside the U.S., according to the organization's website.

To protest the organization's decision, Zhang Haixia, a professor at China's prestigious Peking University, published an open letter Wednesday to IEEE resigning from two editorial boards associated with the organization.

The IEEE did not respond to requests for further comment.