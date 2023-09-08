SK Hynix investigating use of its chips in Huawei's new phone

SEOUL -- South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix said on Friday it is investigating the use of its memory chips in Huawei Technologies' new Mate 60 Pro smartphone even though the company stopped supplying them to the Chinese maker due to U.S. export restrictions.

"SK Hynix no longer does business with Huawei since the introduction of the U.S. restrictions against the company, and with regard to the issue, we started an investigation to find out more details," SK Hynix told Nikkei Asia. "Also, SK Hynix is strictly abiding by the U.S. government's export restrictions."