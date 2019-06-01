Secondhand Huaweis receive cold shoulder in Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese consumers interested in used smartphones are shunning Huawei Technologies amid worries over apps and the operating system as U.S. export controls target suppliers of the Chinese manufacturer.

The popular Huawei P10 Lite is now priced between 10,000 yen and 16,000 yen ($92 to $147) at used-phone stores, down roughly 20% to 40% from a month earlier. The P10 Lite has even been seen below 10,000 yen.

Secondhand phones generally lose around 20% to 30% of their value over the course of a year -- not in weeks.

Huawei phones, previously popular with the cost-conscious as a more affordable option than iPhones, have tumbled in price since the Trump administration moved to restrict American tech exports to the Chinese company in mid-May.

Google's Android operating system, which powers Huawei phones, might not get updates, and certain apps might not function properly, users point out. Huawei's Japanese office declined to comment Friday.

There have even been customers asking to return used Huawei phones they have bought, a source at a major retailer reported.

With demand falling, secondhand dealers are shying away from Huawei products entirely. Bookoff Group Holdings stopped buying them at roughly 600 stores in Japan on Thursday, following a similar move by Geo Holdings the week before.

"Customers worry whether Google's OS will continue to run properly on Huawei phones," said Hamakazu Awazu, president of Keitai Ichiba. Prices of the phones will likely decline further, Awazu predicted.